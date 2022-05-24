Edgaras Lesauskas, 29, drove at 60mph in a 30mph zone whilst under the influence of drugs. - Credit: Archant

A man from March, who had been driving under the influence of drugs, killed his co-worker in a crash.

Edgaras Lesauskas, 29, drove at 60mph in a 30mph zone as he crashed into a vehicle on Elm Road in March, on June 18 2021.

The collision killed Lucan Vaughan, 42, who had been driving the other vehicle.

Mr Vaughan, of Russell Avenue, had been pulling out of Marwick Road when the crash occurred.

Both men were on their way into work at the time.

Mr Lesauskas was arrested after testing positive for cocaine, spending weeks in hospital with his own injuries.

The individual admitted to taking drugs and speeding, with additional enquiries confirming that his insurance was not valid as he had not declared penalty points.

Lesauskas, of Grounds Avenue, pleaded guilty to three counts of causing death by careless driving, and withholding information to obtain insurance.

Yesterday (May 23), at Peterborough Crown Courtm he was sentenced to five years and six months in prison.

Police constable Paddy Reeve, of Cambridgeshire Police, said: "Lesauskas’ driving was appalling, and it is beyond belief that we still have to talk about the dangers of drug driving and excess speed.

"It was raining at the time and he would have known others would be arriving for work at the same time.

“A life has been lost and there is not justice for that, but I hope this sentence will give Mr Vaughan’s family some closure.”