Man sentenced for carrying knife after 'someone threatened'

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 11:23 AM January 22, 2021    Updated: 11:40 AM January 22, 2021
Jack Banyard knife

Jack Banyard, of March, has been sentenced after he was caught with a knife in public following reports that someone had been threatened in the area. - Credit: CAMBRIDGESHIRE CONSTABULARY

A man from March who was caught with a knife in public following reports that someone had been threatened in the area has been sentenced.

Jack Banyard, 21, was with friends in Broad Street in the early hours of September 12 when he was stopped and searched by officers.

The search followed reports someone had been threatened in the area. Banyard handed a paring knife to officers and was arrested.

In interview, he admitted possession of a knife in a public place and was charged.

Banyard, of Russell Avenue, was sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for two years, at Peterborough Crown Court on Wednesday (January 20).

He was also ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work, pay £425 costs and a £156 victim surcharge.

PC Tom Robinson said: “This case demonstrates how important stop and search powers are. I hope this experience causes Banyard to reflect on his actions and change his behaviour for the better."

“Carrying a knife is completely unacceptable and actually puts you at more risk of being seriously harmed.

“When a knife is involved arguments can escalate and easily result in someone being killed.”

If you know someone who carries a knife or a weapon, you can report it to police. Or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.
 

