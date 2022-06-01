Mark Allgood, 45, from March, who was found guilty of rape and sexual assault - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

A March man who raped a teenager more than 20 years ago has been jailed.

Mark Allgood, aged 45, raped and sexually assaulted his victim in Peterborough in 1999, when she was in her early teens.

The offences were reported to Cambridgeshire Police in 2018, and after an investigation, Allgood was charged with two counts of rape of a girl under 16 and indecent assault of a girl under 14.

He denied the charges, but was found guilty of one count of rape and the indecent assault charge at Cambridge Crown Court. He was found not guilty of the other count of rape.

Allgood, previously Jobs Lane in March, was jailed for nine years at the same court on Monday, May 30.

DC Tracey Beeson, of Cambridgeshire Police, said Allgood gained the victim's trust and preyed on her.

DC Beeson said: "Allgood gained the victim’s trust and then preyed on her in the most disgraceful way.

"I would like to commend the victim for coming forward to report what happened and for her continued bravery throughout the court process.

"This case shows that time is not a barrier to prosecuting perpetrators of sexual offences. I would encourage any survivors of abuse to report what happened to police.

"Bringing perpetrators of sexual offences to justice is one of our priorities and we will work with survivors of abuse to do all we can to offer them support."

Allgood, who once lived in Wisbech, was previously jailed for a total five-and-a-half years in 2008.

He was convicted of robbery, driving a stolen Audi dangerously, driving his own car dangerously, and driving both vehicles without insurance or driving license at Peterborough Crown Court.

Allgood was convicted after he crashed his own car into a ditch near the A141 at Huntingdon at around 8pm on March 4, 2008.

When a passer-by stopped to help, he assaulted her, stole her car keys and drove away.

In relation to the rape and sexual assault, a spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said any information about historic or recent sexual offences can be reported online: https://www.cambs.police.uk/