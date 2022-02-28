Police seize two cars from Mercedes driver in just one week
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Police
Police in Cambridgeshire seized not one but two cars from an uninsured driver who tried to give officers a fake name over the weekend.
“Not a wise move,” said Cambridgeshire Police after stopping the driver in March this weekend driving their uninsured black Mercedes.
Within a matter of days, the driver had their second motor seized by cops after he finally admitted who he was before being reported for all offences.
A police spokesperson said: “While on patrol in March over the weekend, our officers spotted this black Mercedes driving around without insurance !
“The driver tried to give a false name but unfortunately for him, one of our officers recognised him after seizing another vehicle from him just last week. Not a wise move!
“Needless to say, he soon admitted who he was and has been reported for all offences and his vehicle seized… again!”
One resident said: “...and you’ll probably be seizing another one from him next week. They don’t care.”
Another added: “There really are some muppets around here.”