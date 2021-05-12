Man charged with murder of woman in her 70s
- Credit: © Terry Harris
A man has been charged with the murder of a woman in her 70s in March.
Johnathan Cole, 35, of Oak Tee Close, March, was arrested and charged yesterday evening (Tuesday May 11).
Police were called at just after 3am on Monday (May 10) to reports of violence in Oak Tree Close.
A woman in her 70s died as a result of a stab wound at the scene.
He is due to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today (May 12).
You may also want to watch:
The death is being treated as an isolated incident.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact police via the webchat service or online forms quoting incident 33 of May 10.
Those without internet access should call 101. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
Most Read
- 1 Firefighters attempted to resuscitate suspected murder victim
- 2 Police forensics team begin search after death of woman in her 70s
- 3 Man arrested on suspicion of murder after death of woman in her 70s
- 4 Man charged with murder of woman in her 70s
- 5 Class B drug factory discovered following British Gas search warrant
- 6 iPads and laptops stolen in school break-in
- 7 Defeated Tory hits out at ‘toxic brand’ and says ‘James Palmer had it coming’
- 8 Two boys, aged 12 and 14, arrested after 3am service station burglary
- 9 Drink-driver blows over four times legal limit after ‘booze and cruise’
- 10 MP Steve Barclay visits £14m A47 Guyhirn roundabout upgrade works