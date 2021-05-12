News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Man charged with murder of woman in her 70s

Ben Jolley

Published: 9:57 AM May 12, 2021    Updated: 10:00 AM May 12, 2021
Johnathan Cole, 35, of Oak Tee Close, March, has been charged with the murder of a woman in her 70s in March. 

A man has been charged with the murder of a woman in her 70s in March. 

Johnathan Cole, 35, of Oak Tee Close, March, was arrested and charged yesterday evening (Tuesday May 11).

Police were called at just after 3am on Monday (May 10) to reports of violence in Oak Tree Close.

A woman in her 70s died as a result of a stab wound at the scene.

He is due to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today (May 12).

The death is being treated as an isolated incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact police via the webchat service or online forms quoting incident 33 of May 10.

Those without internet access should call 101. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
March News

