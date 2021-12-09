Serial shoplifter challenged by security staff is jailed
- Credit: GOOGLE STREET VIEW
A shoplifter from March who stole a rucksack, eight toiletries sets and attempted to conceal razors in his waistband will be spending the festive season in prison.
Lee Joseph, 49, entered Boyes in Station Road, March, on November 2 and stole a Trespass rucksack.
Three weeks later he returned to the same store and filled a bag with eight men’s toiletries sets, again leaving without paying for them.
On Sunday December 5, he visited Sainsbury’s in Mill View, March, where he attempted to steal Gillette razors by concealing them in his waistband, but was challenged by security staff.
Police were called to arrest Joseph, who was later charged with two counts of theft from a shop and one attempted theft.
Joseph, of Creek Road, March, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday December 6, where he admitted the offences and was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison.
