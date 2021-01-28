News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Crime

Updated

Suspected drink driver with no licence 'crashed into fences, parked vehicle and surgery'

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 6:35 PM January 28, 2021    Updated: 10:23 AM January 29, 2021
Mercheford House doctors surgery March crash

Martins Kalnins has been charged with drink driving after crashing BMW 5 series into fences and a parked vehicle before colliding with March doctors surgery. - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

A man has been charged with drink driving after crashing their BMW 5 series into fences and a parked vehicle before colliding with Mercheford House doctors surgery in March 

Martins Kalnins, of Highfield Road, March, was arrested at the scene following the collision in Elwyn Road.

The aftermath of the crash

Martins Kalnins has been charged with drink driving after crashing BMW 5 series into fences and a parked vehicle before colliding with March doctors surgery. The aftermath of the crash. - Credit: SUBMITTED

It was also reported the same vehicle had collided with fences and a parked vehicle along Badgeney Road.

The 35-year-old has since been charged with the offence, as well as driving without a licence.

The aftermath of the crash

Martins Kalnins has been charged with drink driving after crashing BMW 5 series into fences and a parked vehicle before colliding with March doctors surgery. The aftermath of the crash. - Credit: SUBMITTED

A police spokesman added that “there was not any significant damage” to the surgery. 

He has been released on bail until his first court appearance scheduled to take place at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on March 24.

Most Read

  1. 1 Suspected drink driver with no licence 'crashed into fences, parked vehicle and surgery'
  2. 2 Family pay tribute to ‘well-known true Fen character’ Don Stanley Burr
  3. 3 The Chase contestant from Cambs labelled ‘most stunning’ in show’s history
  1. 4 Thieves conspired to steal over £1million worth of high-end luxury cars
  2. 5 Mother describes 'absolutely devastating' experience of Christmas floodings
  3. 6 People power brings about changes to £800,000 roundabout scheme
  4. 7 Driver peers out of Range Rover while trying to cross flooded Welney Wash
  5. 8 ‘It needs to get sorted’ - heartfelt plea after flood nightmare
  6. 9 Wisbech salvage firm eyes five acre site to expand
  7. 10 Man jailed for trying to arrange sexual abuse of girls and woman
March News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Van crashes into pram, killing five month old baby

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon

Dad's emotional tribute after baby son dies in A10 horror crash

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon

161-mile trip from Yorkshire to Fen village ends in Covid breach fine

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon

TV | Exclusive

Former Top Gear star Rory Reid spotted filming with Lamborghini

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon