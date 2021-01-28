Updated
Suspected drink driver with no licence 'crashed into fences, parked vehicle and surgery'
Published: 6:35 PM January 28, 2021 Updated: 10:23 AM January 29, 2021
- Credit: GOOGLE MAPS
A man has been charged with drink driving after crashing their BMW 5 series into fences and a parked vehicle before colliding with Mercheford House doctors surgery in March
Martins Kalnins, of Highfield Road, March, was arrested at the scene following the collision in Elwyn Road.
It was also reported the same vehicle had collided with fences and a parked vehicle along Badgeney Road.
The 35-year-old has since been charged with the offence, as well as driving without a licence.
A police spokesman added that “there was not any significant damage” to the surgery.
He has been released on bail until his first court appearance scheduled to take place at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on March 24.
Most Read
- 1 Suspected drink driver with no licence 'crashed into fences, parked vehicle and surgery'
- 2 Family pay tribute to ‘well-known true Fen character’ Don Stanley Burr
- 3 The Chase contestant from Cambs labelled ‘most stunning’ in show’s history
- 4 Thieves conspired to steal over £1million worth of high-end luxury cars
- 5 Mother describes 'absolutely devastating' experience of Christmas floodings
- 6 People power brings about changes to £800,000 roundabout scheme
- 7 Driver peers out of Range Rover while trying to cross flooded Welney Wash
- 8 ‘It needs to get sorted’ - heartfelt plea after flood nightmare
- 9 Wisbech salvage firm eyes five acre site to expand
- 10 Man jailed for trying to arrange sexual abuse of girls and woman