Published: 6:35 PM January 28, 2021 Updated: 10:23 AM January 29, 2021

Martins Kalnins has been charged with drink driving after crashing BMW 5 series into fences and a parked vehicle before colliding with March doctors surgery. - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

A man has been charged with drink driving after crashing their BMW 5 series into fences and a parked vehicle before colliding with Mercheford House doctors surgery in March

Martins Kalnins, of Highfield Road, March, was arrested at the scene following the collision in Elwyn Road.

It was also reported the same vehicle had collided with fences and a parked vehicle along Badgeney Road.

The 35-year-old has since been charged with the offence, as well as driving without a licence.

A police spokesman added that “there was not any significant damage” to the surgery.

He has been released on bail until his first court appearance scheduled to take place at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on March 24.