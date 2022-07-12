News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Masked men repeatedly punched and robbed victim

Pearce Bates

Published: 5:20 PM July 12, 2022
Three men running down a path.

A Rolex watch and an iPhone was stolen from the victim. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Three masked men repeatedly punched and robbed a man, outside a restaurant in Peterborough.

At around 6.00pm on Tuesday, July 5, a man in his 40s got out of his car outside World Buffet restaurant in New Road.

He was then approached by three masked men.

The group punched him several times, and stole his Rolex watch and iPhone.

Cambridgeshire Police have since released images of three men that they would like to identify, following the incident.

Three men running down a path.

The incident occurred near the World Buffet restaurant in New Road. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: "Police have released CCTV images of three people they want to identify in connection with a robbery in Peterborough last week.

"The victim, a man in his 40s, was getting out of his car outside World Buffet restaurant in New Road at about 6pm on Tuesday, 5 July, when he was approached by three masked men.

"The group punched him several times before stealing his Rolex watch and iPhone.

"Anyone with information, or who recognises the people in the images, should report online here and quote 35/47889/22.

"Those without internet access should call 101."

