Masked men repeatedly punched and robbed victim
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Police
Three masked men repeatedly punched and robbed a man, outside a restaurant in Peterborough.
At around 6.00pm on Tuesday, July 5, a man in his 40s got out of his car outside World Buffet restaurant in New Road.
He was then approached by three masked men.
The group punched him several times, and stole his Rolex watch and iPhone.
Cambridgeshire Police have since released images of three men that they would like to identify, following the incident.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: "Police have released CCTV images of three people they want to identify in connection with a robbery in Peterborough last week.
"Anyone with information, or who recognises the people in the images, should report online here and quote 35/47889/22.
"Those without internet access should call 101."