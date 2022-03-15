Reuben Eyles, Rees Mucklin and Nico Mifsud, who were involved in a samurai sword attack in Peterborough - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary/Archant

Three men who were "out with a weapon looking for trouble" have been jailed for a combined 22 years after attacking unsuspecting pedestrians with a samurai sword.

The men were reportedly driving at speed along Monument Street, Peterborough at around 9.30pm on July 19, 2020.

The driver, Reuben Eyles, 23, of Swallowfield, Werrington, nearly hit two pedestrians aged 29 and 35.

The pedestrians confronted Eyles, who got out the car with his passengers - Reece Mucklin, 24, of Pittneys, Paston, and Nico Mifsud, 23, of Gatenby, Werrington.

The three men attacked the pedestrians with a large knife and fled the scene, leaving the victims with injuries.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary identified the car as a white Volkswagen Polo, which was stopped by armed police on Eastfield Road.

A samurai sword was found in the back of the car.

Officers reviewed CCTV from earlier in the evening and found that Eyles, Mucklin and Mifsud had been involved in another incident involving seven other people near Ishtar Lounge, St John's Street.

Eyles had pulled a samurai sword from his waistband and was seen "jabbing" it towards the victims, police said.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary charged the men with affray, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and being in possession of a weapon in a public place - a samurai sword.

Eyles was charged with a second count of GBH.

The case went to trial at Cambridge Crown Court on November 17, 2021.

Mifsud was acquitted of being in possession of an offensive weapon, but the trio were found guilty of all other charges.

Eyles has been sentenced to nine years in prison, plus a three-year license period after his release due to the seriousness of his crimes.

Mucklin has received an eight-year jail sentence.

Mifsud was sentenced to five years in prison.

Detective Sergeant Sarah Phillips investigated the attacks.

DS Phillips said: "This was a really concerning incident and Eyles, Mucklin and Mifsud were out with a weapon looking for trouble.

"Although the victims received nasty injuries, thankfully they weren’t life-threatening or life-changing.

"I would urge our communities to help us tackle knife crime by reporting concerns to us."

She added that Cambridgeshire residents with concerns about weapons and knives can contact police online: https://www.cambs.police.uk/