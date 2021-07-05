Transit and Ford Focus ram police car after burglary
- Credit: Google Maps
Four men rammed a police car in suspected stolen vehicles after entering a Fenland business park and making off.
Cambridgeshire police were called to Curf Farm Business Park on Doddington Road, Chatteris to reports of a burglary last night (Sunday).
When officers arrived, the men, in a white Ford Transit van and a silver Ford Focus, rammed the police car before escaping the area.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire police said: “We were called at 9.56pm yesterday to reports of a burglary in progress at Curf Farm Business Park.
“The incident involved four men in two suspected stolen vehicles - a white Transit van and a silver Ford Focus - but it is unknown at this stage what has been taken from the site.
“Officers attended but the group rammed the police car before making off in the vehicles, one of which was later found abandoned in Chatteris.”
An investigation has since been launched and anyone with more information is urged to contact police on 101, online at: https://www.cambs.police.uk/report/Report quoting crime reference 35/43225/21 or via their web chat: https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw.
