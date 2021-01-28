Published: 6:35 PM January 28, 2021 Updated: 6:50 PM January 28, 2021

A driver fled the scene after crashing their BMW 5 series into fences and a parked vehicle before colliding with Mercheford House doctors surgery in March.

Police were called at 4.30pm this afternoon (Thursday January 28) with reports of a collision in Elwyn Road.

It was also reported the same vehicle had collided with fences and a parked vehicle along Badgeney Road.

The driver did not stop and made off on foot.

A police spokesman added that “there was not any significant damage”.