Crime

BMW driver runs off after crashing into fences, parked vehicle and surgery

Ben Jolley

Published: 6:35 PM January 28, 2021    Updated: 6:50 PM January 28, 2021
Mercheford House doctors surgery March crash

A driver fled the scene after crashing their BMW 5 series into fences and a parked vehicle before colliding with Mercheford House doctors surgery in March.

Police were called at 4.30pm this afternoon (Thursday January 28) with reports of a collision in Elwyn Road.

The aftermath of the crash

It was also reported the same vehicle had collided with fences and a parked vehicle along Badgeney Road.

The driver did not stop and made off on foot.

The aftermath of the crash

A police spokesman added that “there was not any significant damage”.

