Police and SOCO at the scene in Crabtree on Wednesday (April 13).

Cambridgeshire Police have made two further arrests in their investigation into the murder of Mihai Dobre, 29.

A man in his 30s, from Peterborough, was arrested yesterday evening (April 18) on suspicion of murder.

A woman in her 20s, also from Peterborough, has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Both individuals remain in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

Mihai Dobre was shot dead in Crabtree, Paston, early on Wednesday morning (April 13).

Mihai Dobre, 29, was shot dead in Paston on Wednesday (April 13).

A post-mortem examination of his body is set to take place today (April 19).

29-year-old Lewis Hutchinson has already been charged with murder and possession of a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He will attend a hearing at Peterborough Crown Court on May 16.

A woman in her 60s from Skegness, where Hutchinson was arrested, had also been taken into custody on suspicion of assisting an offender.

However, she has now been released under investigation.

A spokesperson from Cambridgeshire Police said: "This remains an on-going investigation and we would once again like to reassure the public that such incidents are rare; we would equally like to thank the community for their on-going support."