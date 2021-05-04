Published: 5:25 PM May 4, 2021 Updated: 5:27 PM May 4, 2021

The 17-year-old's orange KTM 350cc SXF motocross bike was stolen in West End, March on Monday, May 3. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

A teenager’s motocross bike was stolen after he was assaulted by the group of thieves with an iron bar, leaving him with "significant" facial injuries.

Police have branded the incident a “violent assault and robbery” and are appealing for information following the attack on Monday (May 3).

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We are appealing for information in connection with a violent assault and robbery in March last night.

“The 17-year-old victim disturbed a group of four men who were attempting to steal his grey and orange KTM 350cc SXF motocross bike just before midnight in West End.

“The group attacked the boy with an iron bar, causing significant facial injuries resulting in him needing hospital treatment.

“The offenders are all described as white and aged between 17 and 20. They loaded the bike into the back of a dark coloured vehicle in Elliot Road before fleeing the scene.”

Anyone with information about the incident should contact police via their online webchat function at https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw quoting reference number 35/26713/21

Those without internet access should call 101.