Published: 10:36 AM September 21, 2021

MP Paul Bristow inspects the damage caused by suspected drink driver - Credit: Paul Bristow/Cambs Cops

A Cambridgeshire MP visited the scene after a drink driver crashed into a house in his constituency.

Paul Bristow, the MP for Peterborough, said he visited the scene to talk to residents about safety in their street.

“On Atherstone Ave talking to residents and looking at damage caused by a drink driver,” he tweeted

MP Paul Bristow inspects the damage caused by suspected drink driver - Credit: Paul Bristow/Twitter

“Recently a car crashed into another home for the second time in three years- AGAIN on Atherstone Ave.

“Enough is enough! I am working with residents for safety measures in this part of Peterborough”.

Cambridgeshire police posted the original photo of the crash.

Range Rover crashed into this house in Peterborough - Credit: Cambs Police

“Drink driving damages lives and, in this case, this innocent house holders’ home,” said a police spokesperson.

“We were called to a collision in the early hours after the Range Rover below collided with this house.

“The man suspected of driving blew 108ugs and was arrested and taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station - the legal limit is 35!

“He has since been interviewed and released under investigation pending further enquiries.”



