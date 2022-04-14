Murder investigation after 29-year-old shot dead in Peterborough
- Credit: Terry Harris/Cambridgeshire Police/Archant
A 29-year-old "family man" has died after being shot in Peterborough.
Mihai Dobre, of Oundle Road in Peterborough, was shot in Paston at around 12.34am yesterday (Wednesday, April 13).
Mihai was taken to hospital, but was pronounced dead at 8.03pm the same day.
Cambridgeshire Police has launched a murder investigation.
A spokesperson for the victim's family said: "Mihai was a family man.
"He was well loved by his family and friends."
Detective Inspector Richard Stott, of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, is investigating.
He said: "While we have not yet made any arrests, we are following up a number of leads.
"I would like to reassure the community that these type of incidents are extremely rare in Cambridgeshire and we believe the wider public are not at any risk, although I understand it is extremely concerning.
"We have got family liaison officers who are supporting Mihai’s family at this very difficult time.
"We are working closely with neighbourhood teams and local investigative resources to provide additional, dedicated patrols in the area and are doing all we can to find those responsible."
DI Stott added: "I would appeal to the local community to get in touch with us if they have any information."
Cambridgeshire Police first received reports of a gunshot in the Crabtree area of Paston, near the A15 dual-carriageway, after midnight at 12.34am.
A post-mortem examination is due on Tuesday, April 19.
Officers are urging anybody with information to phone 101 and quote Operation Brecon.
Witnesses can also file an online report: https://www.cambs.police.uk/