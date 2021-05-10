Breaking

Published: 3:00 PM May 10, 2021 Updated: 3:45 PM May 10, 2021

Murder investigation launched following the death of a woman in her 70s at a house in Oak Tree Close, March. - Credit: Ben Jolley

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a woman at a house in March this morning.

Police were called at just after 3am today (Monday May 10) to reports of violence in Oak Tree Close.

Emergency services attended but the woman, aged in her 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Murder investigation launched following the death of a woman in her 70s at a house in Oak Tree Close, March. - Credit: Ben Jolley

A 35-year-old man from March has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at Huntingdon Police Station.

A police cordon is in place at the property and investigations are being carried out at the scene.

You may also want to watch:

Detective Inspector Gordon Blair said: "I would like to reassure the public that we believe this to be an isolated incident and there will be an increased police presence in the area while our investigation continues.”

Murder investigation launched following the death of a woman in her 70s at a house in Oak Tree Close, March. - Credit: Ben Jolley

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact police via the web chat service at https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or online forms via www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 33 of May 10.

Those without internet access should call 101. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.