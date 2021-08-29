Breaking

Published: 10:26 PM August 29, 2021 Updated: 10:29 PM August 29, 2021

Maddie Durdant-Hollamby of Wimblington found dead in Kettering: police believe she was murdered - Credit: Family

A murder inquiry is under way after a 22-year-old woman from Wimblington was found dead in Northamptonshire.

The body of a man was also found in the same house.

Northamptonshire police say they have launched a murder investigation into the death of Maddie Durdant-Hollamby, a former pupil at Cromwell Community College, Chatteris.

Maddie was found by police officers at a property in Slate Drive, Kettering, shortly after 1pm on Friday, August 27, following a report of a concern for her welfare.

A family statement tonight said: “We are absolutely devastated at the loss of Maddie, our beautiful daughter, sister, granddaughter and niece.

“Our hearts are broken and we cannot begin to imagine life without her. The shock and pain we are feeling is indescribable.

“She was a beautiful person both inside and out, who loved nothing more than spending time with her family and friends.

“Maddie was a kind, caring, thoughtful young woman, who touched the lives of everyone she met.

“A talented dancer, her creative talent continued through school and into her career in marketing. Her life has been sadly cut short just as her career was blossoming.

“Our thoughts are with everybody who knew and loved Maddie as much as we did.”

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire police: “A major investigation was launched into the circumstances of the deaths.”

The spokesperson said officers have tonight, Sunday, August 29, revealed they are treating Maddie’s death as murder.

“No arrests have been made and we are not looking for anyone further in connection with our inquiries,” he said.

The investigation into the two deaths continues and anyone with any relevant information is asked to call 101.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Nicole Main said: “First and foremost I offer my condolences to the bereaved family, friends and colleagues of Maddie.

“This case is exceptionally tragic and our team has been working over the past 48 hours to establish the circumstances that have led to the deaths of these two people.

“Maddie Durdant-Hollamby was a young woman with a bright future ahead of her, and we are making sure her family are fully supported as we work to answer their questions about how she came to lose her life.

“Our investigation has found no known background of domestic abuse in this case so far.

“We continue to appeal to anyone with any information they believe to be relevant to our enquiries to contact us as soon as possible.

“The thoughts of all in our team, and across the Force, are with the family and friends of both of those who have died.

“We ask that the media respect their privacy and make no attempt to contact them or intrude on their grief at this incredibly difficult time.”

Formal identification of the man found at the property is expected to be carried out by the middle of the coming week.

Until this process is complete, Northamptonshire Police cannot name him.