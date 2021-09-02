Murdered Wimblington woman ‘died of stab wounds’
- Credit: Instagram
A Wimblington woman found dead in a house at Kettering had been stabbed, a post mortem has revealed.
Maddie Durdant-Hollamby was found by police shortly after 1pm last Friday.
The body of a man, Benjamin Green, was also found in the same house.
“Preliminary post-mortem reports show Ms Durdant-Hollamby died of stab wounds, and Mr Green of self-inflicted knife wounds,” said a spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police.
“The death of Ms Durdant-Hollamby is being treated by detectives as murder, and no-one else is being sought in connection with the incident.
“Both families have been informed of the findings and continue to be supported by specialist officers.”
Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Joe Banfield, said: “Our investigation into the deaths of Maddie and Ben continues, and a file is being prepared for the coroner.
“We continue to ask that the media leave the families and friends of Maddie and Ben to grieve in peace, and cease any efforts to contact them at this desperately sad time.”