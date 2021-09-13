Nitrous oxide bottles no laughing matter say Fenland police
- Credit: CAMBS POLICE
More than 20 empty bottles of nitrous oxide – better known as laughing gas – were picked up by police in Chatteris.
12 empty one litre and nine single shot bottles along with balloons and a few empty bottles of alcohol were recovered from the leisure centre car park on Wood Street.
A spokesperson for Fenland police said: “Nitrous oxide misuse is covered by the 2016 Psychoactive Substances Act which means it’s illegal to give away or sell.
“Supply and production can get you up to seven years in prison, an unlimited fine, or both.”
The spokesperson added: “Driving when high is dangerous and illegal.
You may also want to watch:
“If you’re caught driving under the influence, you may receive a heavy fine, driving ban or prison sentence.
“That’s not to mention the health risks!
“I appeal to those who misuse it; grow up!”
Fenland police asks for anyone with information to report it via their website.