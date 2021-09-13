News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Crime

Nitrous oxide bottles no laughing matter say Fenland police

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 10:37 AM September 13, 2021    Updated: 10:38 AM September 13, 2021
12 empty one litre and nine single shot bottles, as well as balloons and empty alcohol bottles were recovered

12 empty one litre and nine single shot bottles, as well as balloons and empty alcohol bottles were recovered from the leisure centre car park on Wood Street, Chatteris. - Credit: CAMBS POLICE

More than 20 empty bottles of nitrous oxide – better known as laughing gas – were picked up by police in Chatteris. 

12 empty one litre and nine single shot bottles along with balloons and a few empty bottles of alcohol were recovered from the leisure centre car park on Wood Street. 

A spokesperson for Fenland police said: “Nitrous oxide misuse is covered by the 2016 Psychoactive Substances Act which means it’s illegal to give away or sell. 

“Supply and production can get you up to seven years in prison, an unlimited fine, or both.” 

The spokesperson added: “Driving when high is dangerous and illegal. 

You may also want to watch:

“If you’re caught driving under the influence, you may receive a heavy fine, driving ban or prison sentence. 

12 empty one litre and nine single shot bottles, as well as balloons and empty alcohol bottles were recovered

12 empty one litre and nine single shot bottles, as well as balloons and empty alcohol bottles were recovered from the leisure centre car park on Wood Street, Chatteris. - Credit: CAMBS POLICE

“That’s not to mention the health risks! 

Most Read

  1. 1 £20m drugs conspiracy: 22 gang members jailed for 200 years 
  2. 2 'Vulnerable' man missing for five days
  3. 3 Urgent police appeal to find man missing since Thursday
  1. 4 32 years for ‘no body’ murderer who killed daughter after sex abuse claims  
  2. 5 Big Bash bids to bring glimmer of hope to Whittlesey
  3. 6 Car found submerged in river
  4. 7 Chronic bladder pain led to surprise baby birth – mum's incredible story
  5. 8 Sky diving from 15,000 feet, Bridget shows she is THE head for heights 
  6. 9 Plea to return personal papers in safe stolen in 4.15am house burglary
  7. 10 £46,000 for one day's policing at Camp Beagle

“I appeal to those who misuse it; grow up!” 

Fenland police asks for anyone with information to report it via their website. 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Chatteris News
Cambridgeshire
Fenland News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The family of Jude Dunn, 19, who was killed in a crash, described him as ‘caring, polite and kind’ 

Cambs Live

‘He died loving life and was always the life and soul of the party’ 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Moped left in road after crashing with a car in Chatteris

Updated

Moped riders flee scene of crash

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Gavin and Stacey star James Corden was reportedly filming at The Varsity Hotel & Spa.

Cambs Live

James Corden spotted filming Amazon Prime series in Cambridgeshire

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Rod Petch of Wisbech has died after battle with lung cancer

Obituary

Wife remembers 'a kind, caring gentleman' after cancer battle

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon