Police officers have spoken to the driver of a van who allegedly blew kisses to schoolgirls in Peterborough - Credit: Chris Barnes / Yaxley Gazette

A van driver who allegedly waited outside schools and blew kisses to pupils in Peterborough has not committed any offence.

At least three schools in Peterborough warned parents and pupils to be "vigilant" after the white van and its driver were spotted last week.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary has identified the owner of the vehicle and has spoken with them.

Officers have also spoken with the person who reported the initial concern.

They said that the information on social media was "taken out of context".

Reports on social media were different to statements made to the police by witnesses.

A Policing Peterborough statement reads: "We are aware of information that was circulated on social media last week about a person in a white van acting suspiciously around schools in Peterborough.

"The vehicle and its owner were identified, located and spoken with, as well as the person who reported the initial concern, as part of an investigation and no offences were identified.

"We believe the information circulating on social media was taken out of context and differs from the initial report to police."