Man taken to hospital after being assaulted
Published: 12:40 PM June 3, 2021 Updated: 12:43 PM June 3, 2021
A man was hospitalised after being assaulted in March last night.
Police were called at just before 9.30pm yesterday (Wednesday June 2) to reports of violence at an address in North Street.
Officers attended and found a man had been assaulted inside the property.
He was taken to hospital for treatment but has since been released.
The suspect had left the area by the time officers arrived.
No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
It is being treated as an isolated incident.
