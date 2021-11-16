The motorcycle was seized under s165 of the Road Traffic Act and the rider was reported for several offences. The handlebars on the bike state it's for 'off-road use' (inset). - Credit: POLICE

An uninsured, untaxed motorcycle was seized from a “young lad” in Chatteris who was spotted “enjoying the wind in his hair” when police met him.

Police say the clue “was on the handlebars” where it states the bike is for ‘off-road use’.

Whilst on patrol in Chatteris, officers saw the motorcyclist riding down the middle of Wood Steet.

He was driving an unroadworthy bike with no helmet on.

A spokesperson for Fenland police said: “Hopefully Wenny Rec and the surrounding roads will be a bit quieter!

“Young lad riding down the middle of Wood Street on an unregistered, unroadworthy motorcycle, with no helmet, insurance or suitable driving licence didn’t expect a police car to meet him.”

The motorcycle was seized under s165 of the Road Traffic Act and the rider was reported for several offences.

