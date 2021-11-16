‘The clue was on the handlebars!’ - motorcyclist has off-road bike seized
- Credit: POLICE
An uninsured, untaxed motorcycle was seized from a “young lad” in Chatteris who was spotted “enjoying the wind in his hair” when police met him.
Police say the clue “was on the handlebars” where it states the bike is for ‘off-road use’.
Whilst on patrol in Chatteris, officers saw the motorcyclist riding down the middle of Wood Steet.
He was driving an unroadworthy bike with no helmet on.
A spokesperson for Fenland police said: “Hopefully Wenny Rec and the surrounding roads will be a bit quieter!
“Young lad riding down the middle of Wood Street on an unregistered, unroadworthy motorcycle, with no helmet, insurance or suitable driving licence didn’t expect a police car to meet him.”
The motorcycle was seized under s165 of the Road Traffic Act and the rider was reported for several offences.
Most Read
- 1 Lucky Cambridgeshire neighbours win People’s Postcode Lottery
- 2 Ex-firefighter ‘overwhelmed’ with business venture as he prepares to open showroom
- 3 Drink driver jailed after being caught for SEVENTH time
- 4 March hosts massively supported Act of Remembrance
- 5 UK terror threat level raised to severe
- 6 ‘My daughter can’t sleep in her own room’ - family’s new home nightmare
- 7 WATCH: View from the air of March and Manea station works
- 8 Councillors given police warnings over Covid breaches
- 9 Hundreds gather for well-supported Whittlesey Remembrance service
- 10 Murderer handed life sentence for killing father-of-five in Huntingdon