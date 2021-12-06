One arrest and three cars were seized on what was another busy day for Cambridgeshire Police’s rural crime officers. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

One arrest and three cars were seized on what was another busy day for Cambridgeshire Police’s rural crime officers.

The force’s Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT) made an arrest for burglary as well as seizing three cars in the county on Friday, December 3.

Dispersals, community protection warnings and traffic offence reports were also issued.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “11 dispersals were issued directing people to leave the area or risk arrest.

One arrest and three cars were seized on what was another busy day for Cambridgeshire Police’s rural crime officers. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

“Two community protecting notices were issued for persistent antisocial behaviour, and failure to comply with conditions can lead to further action being taken.

“Nine community protection warnings were issued.

“Three traffic offence reports were given for no insurance, no MOT and no number plate.”

One arrest and three cars were seized on what was another busy day for Cambridgeshire Police’s rural crime officers. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Two tickets were also handed to motorists who were driving without tax on their vehicle.

Last week, RCAT stopped 11 people including adults and children in Cambridgeshire in their bid to tackle hare coursing.