Drug dealer hid £130,000 at home

Published: 2:52 PM July 30, 2021    Updated: 3:18 PM July 30, 2021
Drug dealer Sheptim Uruci (pictured), 41, of Rayson Way in Cambridge, has been jailed for more than five years.

A drug dealer who concealed £130,000 in his Cambridge home has been jailed for more than five years. 

Sheptim Uruci, 41, of Rayson Way, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court yesterday (July 29) and was sentenced to five and a half years in prison. 

Police pulled Uruci over in his Mercedes in Stanley Court on April 7 this year after suspecting he was involved in drug crime. 

Uruci handed over a fake driving licence and gave a fake name.

It was after wraps of crack cocaine hidden in a sock, £500 cash and a mobile phone were recovered from his vehicle that he was arrested. 

When searching his home, police found further fake identity documents, drugs, mobile phones and more than £130,000 in cash which had been concealed in dining room chairs, boxes and a wash bag. 

Police discovered more than £130,000 when searching thorugh Sheptim Uruci's Cambridge home.

Uruci has previously pleaded guilty to a number of other offences. 

Detective Sergeant Dan Miller said: “Uruci was involved in organised drug crime making long distance trips throughout the UK in order to supply class A drugs.

“As a force we are determined to make Cambridgeshire a hostile place for criminals, ensuring those involved lose out financially as well as losing their freedom.” 

