News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Crime

Over 480 arrests for drink driving across county, say police

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 10:11 AM August 9, 2022
Updated: 10:22 AM August 9, 2022
Drink driving measure used by Cambridgeshire Police

More than 480 people were arrested for drink driving across Cambridgeshire, say the county's police force. - Credit: Policing Fenland

More than 480 people have been arrested for drink driving in Cambridgeshire. 

The figures from Cambridgeshire Police were revealed after a man was disqualified from driving for one year and fined £244 following a drink-drive incident in Guyhirn in June. 

A police spokesperson said: “The officer put on his blue lights and pulled the man over, believing that he was over the legal alcohol limit to drive. 

“And he was, giving a roadside breath sample of 58. The legal limit is 35.” 

Five people were arrested for drink driving in and around Peterborough last weekend. 

“These included two men and one woman who blew over 100 at the roadside, and one man who stopped driving, ran away from his vehicle, jumped fences and was abruptly stopped by officers,” added the police spokesperson. 

This year, 484 people have been arrested for drink-drive offences in the county.

Most Read

  1. 1 Family pay tribute to 'hard worker' father killed in A14 crash
  2. 2 Woman on trial over death of Louis Thorold ‘had undiagnosed Alzheimer’s’
  3. 3 Man arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill woman
  1. 4 Driver escapes injury after lorry ploughs into back of broken-down van
  2. 5 Heather's Hedgehog Hotel in Chatteris officially opens
  3. 6 Man and teenager jailed after carrying out ‘horrific’ homophobic attack
  4. 7 Households urged to ‘be vigilant’ after many targeted by rogue traders
  5. 8 'Risk of injury' - Aldi recalls product due to safety fears
  6. 9 Man who glassed another man in the head after a fight jailed
  7. 10 No water relief for depleted rivers and reservoirs with another heatwave forecast

To report a drink driving offence, call Cambridgeshire Police on their confidential hotline of 0800 032 0845. 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Wisbech News
Peterborough News
Cambridgeshire

Don't Miss

The public toilets in March set to be demolished

March Town Council's plans to demolish public toilets

Jennifer Lawler

person
Screen shot from  widely distributed CCTV footage of a catalytic converter theft in March. 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Video

Cambridgeshire hit by wave of catalytic converter thefts

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
A14 near Godmanchester, Cambridgeshire

A14

Man dies after two-vehicle crash on A14

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Two vehicles ended up in ditches after a crash on the A141 between March and Guyhirn on August 4.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Two vehicles in ditches after crash on A141 between March and Guyhirn

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon