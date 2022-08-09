Over 480 arrests for drink driving across county, say police
- Credit: Policing Fenland
More than 480 people have been arrested for drink driving in Cambridgeshire.
The figures from Cambridgeshire Police were revealed after a man was disqualified from driving for one year and fined £244 following a drink-drive incident in Guyhirn in June.
A police spokesperson said: “The officer put on his blue lights and pulled the man over, believing that he was over the legal alcohol limit to drive.
“And he was, giving a roadside breath sample of 58. The legal limit is 35.”
Five people were arrested for drink driving in and around Peterborough last weekend.
“These included two men and one woman who blew over 100 at the roadside, and one man who stopped driving, ran away from his vehicle, jumped fences and was abruptly stopped by officers,” added the police spokesperson.
This year, 484 people have been arrested for drink-drive offences in the county.
To report a drink driving offence, call Cambridgeshire Police on their confidential hotline of 0800 032 0845.