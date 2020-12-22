News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Crime

Paramedic denies sexually assaulting patient in back of ambulance

Logo Icon

Sam Russell, PA Media

Published: 11:56 AM December 22, 2020   
Andrew Wheeler, of Mill Green, Warboys, Cambridgeshire, is accused, in an updated indictment, of 18 sexual offences against five alleged victims, three of them patients, spanning 2002 to 2018. . Picture: TERRY HARRIS

Andrew Wheeler, of Mill Green, Warboys, Cambridgeshire, is accused, in an updated indictment, of 18 sexual offences against five alleged victims, three of them patients, spanning 2002 to 2018. . Picture: TERRY HARRIS - Credit: Archant

A paramedic has denied sexually assaulting a patient in the back of his ambulance, telling jurors that he may have made a smutty remark to "lighten the mood". 

Andrew Wheeler, 46, told Peterborough Crown Court that it was "quite compact" in the back of the emergency vehicle. 

Asked by Jennifer Dempster QC, defending, if he had groped the woman's breasts, he replied: "No." 

She went on: "Might you have come into contact with her breasts at any point?" 

Wheeler responded: "Yes. When you're sat on a trolley it's quite compact. 

You may also want to watch:

"You've got a wall next to you." 

He told the court that he had had consensual sex with the woman on previous occasions, when she was not a patient. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Armed police search near school exits for suspected knifeman as pupils leave
  2. 2 Vandals smash window of nurse’s BMW while the key worker sleeps after shift
  3. 3 Restaurant to move 1.6 miles from Tier 4 to Tier 2 to save Christmas
  1. 4 Work to start in 2021 on rail station upgrade
  2. 5 Closed town centre pub goes up for sale
  3. 6 ‘Full of Christmas spirit’: Nearly 50 drink drivers caught across county
  4. 7 Coronavirus: Breaking news of Tier 3 restrictions
  5. 8 Baubles stolen from Christmas tree
  6. 9 Tier three restaurant owner faces cancelling 300 bookings and losing thousands of pounds
  7. 10 Driver 'gassed' during £300,000 lorry park robbery

Asked if there was a protocol when called out to someone you already know, Wheeler said: "It's an emergency service. 

"You deal with what's in front of you." 

Wheeler said "it's possible" he made a remark when injecting the woman with adrenaline, such as "it's not the first time I've jabbed you". 

Asked by Ms Dempster if he made a further "smutty remark", he said: "I was trying to lighten the mood." 

Asked if he ever raped the woman, Wheeler replied: "No I did not." 

Wheeler, of Mill Green, Warboys, Cambridgeshire, is accused, in an updated indictment, of 18 sexual offences against five alleged victims, three of them patients, spanning 2002 to 2018. 

He denies all the charges. 

He is accused of raping a woman in 2009 and sexually assaulting her in the back of an ambulance in 2010. 

He is accused of raping a patient in her Cambridgeshire home and sexually assaulting her in 2018. 

He allegedly placed the hand of a woman patient on his genitals over his clothing in 2010. 

Wheeler is also accused of 11 counts of rape against another woman, who was not a patient, between 2002 and 2011, and of two counts of sexual assault of a child under the age of 13, who was not a patient. 

He denies 13 counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault, one of causing sexual activity without consent and two counts of sexual assault of a child under the age of 13. 

The trial continues. 

Cambridgeshire
Courts
Peterborough Crown Court
Cambridgeshire
Warboys News
Fenland News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cambridgeshire | Special Report

Ex haulage boss caught drink driving

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon

Cambridgeshire

Baby boy left with fractured ribs and bruised face after 'lack of sleep'...

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon

Cambridgeshire

'She would help anyone' - daughter pays tribute to fun-loving mother

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon

US fighter jets narrowly missed gliders and had to take emergency action...

Ben Jolley

person