Published: 2:35 PM December 23, 2020 Updated: 2:42 PM December 23, 2020

A paramedic told a court that he gave a female patient his phone number but he did not try to kiss her or place her hand onto him.

Andrew Wheeler, 46, said he was called to help a woman with a suspected allergic reaction in 2010 but it became clear that she had not suffered an allergic reaction and had been drinking.

"She was quite a sad lady, very depressed, needed a focus of some kind to try to get out of the depression and lull that she was in," he told Peterborough Crown Court on Tuesday.

He said the woman told him she had previously worked as a nurse but was not in work.

He said that as he and a colleague went to leave, the woman became more upset so they accepted the offer of a soft drink.

Afterwards he said his colleague went to wait in the ambulance and he put the glasses in the kitchen.

"I felt sorry for her," said Wheeler, of Mill Green, Warboys, Cambridgeshire.

"I had been selling a lot of stuff on eBay, motorcycle parts, I had a garage full of bits I was getting rid of.

"The discussions we had were she did cross-stitch, she did craft stuff, jewellery.

"It was quite good, what she was doing.

"I said maybe to bring some money in she could sell stuff.

"I had a friend doing it and making quite good money on Etsy and eBay.

"I turned round and said 'I'm selling this stuff - if you want to do it I've got friends who are doing this'.

"I gave her my phone number so I could put her in touch."

Asked by Jennifer Dempster QC, defending, if he would have given the woman his number if she had not previously been a nurse, he replied: "Probably not."

Asked if he had ever left his number with any other patient he encountered on a call-out, he replied "no".

He denied trying to kiss the woman or trying to place her hand on him.

He said that on a call-out to another patient in 2018, he attended a suspected cardiac arrest but it became apparent that this was not the case and that the woman patient was drunk.

He said he drove the woman from her friend's house to her own house in his rapid response car, which he was using for his shift alone as a single crew.

The friend "didn't want her there, I thought it would be easier to take her (to her house), she could sleep at her own home," Wheeler said.

He said he finished up paperwork at the woman's house and made referrals for the woman to adult social services and that she was "conversant, alert and chatty".

He said he hugged her as he left, after she had discussed an ex-partner and wanting to detox.

Asked why he hugged her, he replied: "She was upset, it was a natural act."

He denied raping or sexually assaulting the woman.

Wheeler denies 18 sexual offences against five alleged victims, three of them patients, spanning 2002 to 2018.

The trial continues.