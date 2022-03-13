The Hermes delivery driver for Murrow and Parsons Drove's silver Ford Galaxy was found burnt-out. - Credit: Go Fund Me / Damian Allison

A car stolen from a well-known “kind and gentle” Hermes driver whilst he was out delivering parcels has been found burnt-out.

Named locally as Bill, the courier had his 2005 Ford Galaxy stolen yesterday (March 12) mid-delivery in Parson Drove near Wisbech.

The popular parcel delivery man “is in bits” after losing his only mode of transport in the incident, leaving him out of work.

One resident said: “[The car] was stolen from Parsons Drove with parcels in it [while] the old man was delivering. He is in bits and was only doing his job.”

The silver car was later discovered burnt-out and a friend has now launched a Go Fund Me page to raise £1,000 to buy Bill another car.

Damian Allison, crowd fund creator, said: “The car had been recovered but burnt-out in front, which means he is now off the road and can’t work.

“To all the people who know him, he is the most kind and gentle man you will ever come across.

“All I ask is a donation to get him a new vehicle so he can carry on his daily deliveries.

“All help would be appreciated, many thanks in advance."

To donate, visit: www.gofundme.com/f/help-bill-get-back-to-work

Cambridgeshire Police has been approached for a comment.