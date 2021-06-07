Published: 2:47 PM June 7, 2021 Updated: 3:56 PM June 7, 2021

People posing as police officers have been reported as operating in the March area. - Credit: Archant

People posing as police officers have been knocking on doors around the March area.

Police have received two reports from June 1 where doorstep callers approached households claiming to be from the police.

At around 7pm on June 1, a man opened the front door of a property in March claiming he was there “to help the police”.

A spokesperson from Cambridgeshire Police said: “He then walked off when the homeowner tried to speak to him.”

No injuries were caused and no property was stolen during the incident, which was reported to police the following morning (June 2).

Later the same evening, someone knocked on the door of a property in Highfield Road just after 11:45pm claiming to be a police officer. The homeowner did not answer.

Nobody has been arrested in connection with the incidents.

Robin Sutton, Chairman of Cambridgeshire Neighbourhood Watch, has since issued this advice which is being circulated on social media.

He said: “Genuine police will normally be in uniform with their shoulder number clearly displayed. All officers carry a warrant card that you can ask to see.

“If you are still concerned they may not be genuine please ring 101. If they have gone away to report your concerns or if you feel threatened and they are still there close the door and ring 999.”

He added: “At the moment there have only been a small number of reports in the March area so this is a message for guidance on what to do and to raise awareness in case the move to a different part of Fenland.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police via web-chat or 101 quoting incident 169 of June 2.