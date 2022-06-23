Man fought off three hammer-wielding burglars

David Kinlan was one of the three men who entered the home. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A man has fought off three hammer-wielding burglars, who had attacked his wife and daughter.

The incident occurred at around 8.50pm on December 20, 2019, when the intruders entered a home in Bringhurst, Orton Goldhay, Peterborough.

A woman in her 50s and her then teenager daughter were sat in the property's first-floor living room, when they were startled by three men walking up the stairs towards them.

The men were heard shouting "it’s the police, give us your phones, give us your money”.

At that moment, the woman's husband appeared from a bedroom but was pushed onto a sofa while his wife was struck with a hammer, causing what was described as a "deep wound".

One of the intruders pinned down the teenage girl, however, she managed to escape by kicking out and ran upstairs to call for help.

The man soon caught up with the daughter, and dragged her back down the stairs.

Meanwhile, the father had managed to wrestle hammers off of two of the men and pushed them downstairs, where they fled the scene.

When returning upstairs, he found the third man looking through a wardrobe, and managed to wrestle him out of the house as well.

After the intruders had been ejected from the home, police and ambulance services were called.

The mother was then taken to hospital for the treatment of her head wound.

DNA samples found on a mallet that had been left at the property tested as a match for an individual named David Kinlan, 46.

The man from Medworth, Orton Goldhay, was arrested alongside his brother, Gerard Kinlan.

Both men were charged with aggravated burglary and possession of an offensive weapon, which they denied.

Following a trial at Cambridge Crown Court in April, David Kinlan was found guilty, whilst his brother Gerard was cleared of both charges.

Yesterday (Wednesday, June 22), David Kinlan again appeared at Cambridge Crown Court, where he was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

He must serve at least 11 years and nine months before being considered for release.

David Kinlan is also subject of an indefinite restraining order preventing him from contacting any of the victims.

Detective sergeant Tom Hunt, of Cambridgeshire Police, said: "

This was an horrific ordeal for the family who had their home invaded by masked and armed men.

“I commend the father who acted so bravely in disarming the men who were posing a threat to his family.

"His actions undoubtedly put an end to the violence and in keeping one of the weapons at the scene, we were able to forensically recover evidence which led us to David Kinlan.

“This type of aggravated burglary is thankfully very rare in our county and the result yesterday shows how seriously they are taken by the criminal justice system.”

Anyone with further information about the incident is asked to contact police online, or by calling non-emergency number 101