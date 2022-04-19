A 29-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Mihai Dobre who was shot dead in Crabtree, Paston on Wednesday (April 13).

Lewis Hutchinson, from Eastern Avenue, Dogsthorpe, was arrested in Skegness on Thursday night (April 14), and has also been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Detective Inspector Richard Stott hopes this development "provides some reassurance" and encourages others to come forward.

Initially, police were called to Paston at 12.34am on Wednesday morning (April 13), following reports of a gunshot being heard in the area.

Both Cambridgeshire Police and ambulance services attended the scene, and 29-year-old Mihai Dobre was taken to hospital.

He died at 8.03pm the same day and a post-mortem examination was scheduled for today (April 19).

Hutchinson appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates Court and has been remanded in prison until his next hearing, at Peterborough Crown Court on May 16.

Detective inspector Richard Stott of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: "We are continuing with our enquiries and I am still very keen to hear from the local community.

"With this latest development, I hope this provides some reassurance and I would urge anyone who has not yet spoken with us to come forward.

“We continue to have family liaison officers who are supporting Mihai’s family at this very difficult time and are working closely with neighbourhood teams and local investigative resources to provide additional, dedicated patrols in the area.”