Jardine crashed into a telegraph pole on Milk and Water Drove, Farcet. - Credit: Google Maps

A Cambridgeshire man claimed his car had been stolen when he crashed into a telegraph pole last year.

James Jardine, of Peterborough, reported the vehicle as missing to the police after the crash on Milk and Water Drove, Farcet.

The collision took place at around 10pm on Friday August 13, 2021.

The 33-year-old fled his Renault Clio, eventually reporting it as missing on the morning of August 15, 2021.

Jardine claimed he had been out overnight between August 13 and August 14, and returned home to find his car had gone.

The man also claimed that the ignition keys were taken from inside his home.

But a member of the public witnessed the crash, and recalled the car being driven at speed before Jardine and a female passenger fled the scene.

The individual photographed Jardine "hurrying away from the crash".

James Jardine was later identified by officers as being the same man who reported the car as stolen.

He admitted that he was driving the car when the crash occurred, and that he fabricated the story about his car being stolen.

On Friday (May 27) Jardine, of Almond Road, pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice and was handed an 18-month community order at Peterborough Crown Court.

He was also given a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Police constable Sarah Hill, of Cambridgeshire Police, said: "Jardine thought he could pull the wool over our eyes, but his lies soon unravelled.

"I’m glad his deception was uncovered and hope this serves as a lesson to anyone who thinks they can cheat the system.

"Honesty is the best policy."