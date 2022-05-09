James Maguire from Paston in Peterborough brandished a knife inside a Tesco Express store before demanding money from the cashier - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

A knife-wielding man threatened a Tesco cashier and demanded they hand him cash from the till.

James Maguire, aged 56, admitted attempted robbery and possession of a knife in a public place at Peterborough Crown Court in December.

James Maguire, 56, demanded a Tesco cashier hand him cash from a till while he brandished a knife - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

He was sentenced to a year and eight months in prison at the same court on Friday, May 6.

Maguire, of Holmes Way in Paston, entered the Tesco Express store in Chadburn on November 1 last year.

He was brandished a knife in front of cashier, and security guards intervened when the member of staff pressed an assistance button.

Security guards told Maguire to put the knife away and leave the store, which he did.

Cambridgeshire Police officers identified the 56-year-old using CCTV footage, and he was arrested the next day at his home nearby.

The knife which is thought to have been used during an attempted robbery at Tesco Express in Paston, Peterborough - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

PC Joshua Yeomans, who investigated, said: "Members of the public can help us tackle knife crime in Cambridgeshire by reporting information about anyone who carries a knife.

"I would urge anyone who has concerns to get in touch with us. Always call 999 if you think someone is in immediate danger."

Cambridgeshire Police said more information about knife crime is on the force's website: https://bit.ly/37vQGkk