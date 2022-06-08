Cambridge Crown Court, where 24-year-old Rashid Harif, of Dover Road in Walton, Peterborough, was sentenced to 10 months in prison for a trafficking offence - Credit: Chris Radburn/PA

A 24-year-old man is in prison after he was found with vulnerable teenage girls in his flat.

Officers from Cambridgeshire Constabulary found Rashid Harif with two missing girls, aged 14 and 15, in his flat while he was serving slavery and trafficking order.

He was not allowed to contact and be in the presence of any child under 18 at the time, unless it was unavoidable as part of reasonable daily life.

The girls were reported as missing to police, and officers traced the girls' phones back to Harif's flat on Dover Road in Walton, Peterborough.

After his arrest, Harif pleaded guilty to committing an act prohibited by trafficking or slavery, and to breaching his slavery and trafficking order.

Cambridge Crown Court sentenced him to 10 months in prison on Monday (June 6).

PC Lauren Easton, who investigated, said: "Harif has proved he is not able to stick to the conditions of his order and I am glad justice has been done."