News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Crime

10-month jail sentence for man found in flat with two missing girls

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 5:45 PM June 8, 2022
Updated: 5:48 PM June 8, 2022
Cambridge Crown Court

Cambridge Crown Court, where 24-year-old Rashid Harif, of Dover Road in Walton, Peterborough, was sentenced to 10 months in prison for a trafficking offence - Credit: Chris Radburn/PA

A 24-year-old man is in prison after he was found with vulnerable teenage girls in his flat.

Officers from Cambridgeshire Constabulary found Rashid Harif with two missing girls, aged 14 and 15, in his flat while he was serving slavery and trafficking order.

He was not allowed to contact and be in the presence of any child under 18 at the time, unless it was unavoidable as part of reasonable daily life.

The girls were reported as missing to police, and officers traced the girls' phones back to Harif's flat on Dover Road in Walton, Peterborough.

After his arrest, Harif pleaded guilty to committing an act prohibited by trafficking or slavery, and to breaching his slavery and trafficking order.

Cambridge Crown Court sentenced him to 10 months in prison on Monday (June 6).

PC Lauren Easton, who investigated, said: "Harif has proved he is not able to stick to the conditions of his order and I am glad justice has been done."

Cambridge Crown Court
Peterborough News
Cambridge News

Don't Miss

A 43-year-old man from March, Cambridgeshire, died after a police chase on the A47

Norfolk Police

IOPC investigating A47 police chase which resulted in the death of a driver

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Water spread across the road, with a fire engine and members of the fire brigade.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Residential area flooded in March

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
A crash involving a lorry and a car has partially blocked the A141/A1307 roundabout in Huntingdon

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Updated

Recap: Lorry and car crash at A141-A1307 junction in Huntingdon

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Google Maps image of Milk and Water Drove, with fields either side.

Peterborough Crown Court

Cambs man invents 'crime' after crashing car into telegraph pole

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon