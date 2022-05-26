Cambridgeshire man stabbed partner in the neck while she held their baby
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Police
A Peterborough man stabbed his partner in the neck while she held their baby, narrowly missing a major artery.
The incident occurred in the evening of March 22, when 28-year-old Jordan Greig flew "into a fit of rage" and lashed out at his partner three times with a knife.
The victim was holding their five-month-old baby in her arms.
Mr Greig's young son was also present when he assaulted his partner.
The man's first swing missed his partner and his second grazed her.
His third attack was successful.
Medical professionals confirmed the stab wound was as close as one millimetre away from being fatal, with the blade narrowly missing an artery during Greig's successful stabbing attempt.
Jordan Greig called 999 himself, asking for an ambulance and telling operators he had stabbed his partner.
When officers from Cambridgeshire Police arrived at the Fletton home, Greig continued: "I know what I’ve done, I’ve stabbed her...
"You know when you are in love and you make a stupid decision, how can a split-second decision make you end up like this?”
During a police interview, Greig admitted he had been drinking, calling the incident a "silly mistake".
The man claims that he did not intend the knife to go in, and that he just "meant to scare her”.
Jordan Greig was initially charged with attempted murder, which he denied, but pleaded guilty to assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent.
His plea was accepted at Cambridge Crown Court last month.
Today (May 26) Greig returned to Cambridge Crown Court, where he received a sentence of six years and four months in prison.
Detective Constable Sarah Morgan, of Cambridgeshire Police, said: "This is an incredibly sad and horrifying case which saw two very young children witness a horrendous attack by their father.
“This will undoubtedly stay with all of them for a long time, not to mention the children whose father is now spending the next years of their life in prison.
"A split-second decision in a moment of anger will have a lasting effect on so many people. I would urge anyone with concerns about someone’s behaviour to seek support or report to us."
Information about domestic abuse can be found on the Cambridgeshire Police website: https://www.cambs.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/daa/domestic-abuse/