Man strangled girlfriend for not making breakfast

Mr King has now been sentenced to three years and ten months in prison. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A Peterborough man, who strangled his girlfriend for not making his breakfast, has been jailed for three years and ten months.

Troy King, 31, had "flew into a rage" on September 27 last year (2021), following an argument about his breakfast not being made.

The man from Oundle Road held his victim against a bed whilst slapping and strangling her until she turned blue.

When King did let go, his girlfriend reported feeling dizzy and faint.

The man later apologised, and the two rekindled their replationship.

However, on October 5 2021, another argument broke out, this time when King had agreed to drop his girlfriend's keys off at her workplace.

Mr King followed the victim into her workplace, pushing a member of staff who had told him to leave.

After waving his arms and shouting, King attempted to "charge" into the office before being stopped by workmen.

A day later, the victim's neighbours contacted the police, having heard shouting and screaming from the property.

Police arrived to find the victim "visibly upset and distressed, with water and food all over the floor".

King had escaped through a window at the time, but was arrested the following day.

He pleaded guilty to using violence to gain entry, and was convicted for two counts of actual bodily harm, one of common assault, and one of assault by beating.

He appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on April 27 2022, where he was sentenced to three years and ten months in prison.

Detective constable Edyta Nightingale said: "King has shown little, if no remorse and I hope the sentence highlights how seriously both the police and the courts take domestic abuse like this.

“The victim was subjected to sustained physical abuse and I would like to thank her for trusting us to bring her abuser to justice.

“I’d also like to highlight the importance of the community in supporting victims of domestic abuse and thank the neighbour for contacting us to help the victim.

“Tackling domestic abuse is one of our main priorities and we will always give victims a voice. We are there for victims and will do all that we can to protect them.”