Published: 10:33 AM October 13, 2021 Updated: 10:47 AM October 13, 2021

Ramzadene Abdellouche (L) and Sammi Sajid (R) have been given time behind bars after flaunting a sword in a Broadway, Peterborough threatening members of the public. - Credit: POLICE

Two men who “brazenly” flaunted a sword in a street threatening members of the public have been jailed.

Ramzadene Abdellouche, 20, and Sammi Sajid, 22, were spotted by CCTV operators in Broadway, Peterborough in the early hours of August 15.

The pair were joined by other men and together confronted another group.

Abdellouche was seen taking a sword from underneath his jacket and handing it to Sajid, who swung it towards the rival group.

Police arrived and both men were arrested. They found the sword on Abdellouche.

Ramzadene Abdellouche and Sammi Sajid were spotted on CCTV in Broadway, Peterborough flaunting a sword in a street threatening members of the public. - Credit: POLICE

Ramzadene Abdellouche, 20, has been sentenced to 14 months in prison. - Credit: POLICE

You may also want to watch:

Abdellouche, of Allexton Gardens, Peterborough and Sajid, of Padholme Road, Peterborough, both admitted possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

On October 7, at Huntingdon Law Courts, both men were given time behind bars – Sajid for 16 months and Abdellouche for 14 months.

DC Andrew Donaldson said: “I’m pleased they were arrested before anyone came to harm and they are now behind bars.”

Sammi Sajid, 22, has been sentenced to 16 months in prison. - Credit: POLICE



