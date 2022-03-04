Anthony Bridgestock, previously of Wisbech, has been jailed for the third time after being found to have deleted his internet history on more than 300 occasions. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A convicted sex offender has been jailed for the third time after deleting his search history more than 300 times.

Anthony Bridgestock was banned from using a device connected to the internet, unless it had the capability to display search history, as part of a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO).

The 36-year-old, previously of Wisbech, was also required to surrender his phone and devices to officers when asked.

On October 16, 2021, police visited Bridgestock’s new home, checked his iPhone and noticed gaps in the search history.

They seized it and forensic examination found there had been more than 300 history deletions.

Bridgestock, of Crowland Road, Eye, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to breach of a SHPO and breach of a suspended sentence.

He was jailed for 16 months at Cambridge Crown Court yesterday (March 3).

PC Zoe Rogers, who investigated, said: “We work tirelessly to keep track of offenders and keep our communities safe.

“Bridgestock proved he couldn’t stick to his sexual harm prevention order requirements and I’m glad justice has been done today.”

Bridgestock was first jailed in 2015 for six years for grooming a 15-year-old girl whilst living in a hostel.

Three years later, whilst living in South Brink, Wisbech, police visited his and he was found to have deleted a message application from his phone.

He also was found to have breached a court order by deleting his phone’s history.

He was jailed for two years and eight months.