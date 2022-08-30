Elizabeth Kinlan, 49, hugged a man at a funeral and placed a package including crack cocaine, cannabis, heroin and cocaine worth up to £5,500 into his pocket. - Credit: POLICE

A woman used a family funeral to pass a package containing class A drugs to another mourner who was on day release from prison.

Elizabeth Kinlan, 49, of Paynels, Orton Goldhay, Peterborough attended the funeral in Orton Malborne, Peterborough, on February 3 along with the inmate.

When she hugged the man, who was accompanied by prison staff, she placed the package into his pocket.

The prison staff spotted the exchange and the package was confiscated.

Analysis of the contents revealed crack cocaine, cannabis, heroin and cocaine worth up to £5,500.

This incident followed a burglary on November 27 where Kinlan and accomplice Connor Polwin, 26, stole a handbag and a television from a property in Kilham, Orton Goldhay.

Neighbours were awoken at 6am by the sound of smashing glass as Polwin broke into the property and was seen handing the bag to Kinlan who stayed outside.

Kinlan admitted supply of crack cocaine, heroin, cannabis and cocaine, as well as burglary.

Polwin, also of Paynels, admitted a count of burglary.

On August 25 at Peterborough Crown Court, Kinlan was jailed for 30 months.

At the same hearing, Polwin was sentenced to 10 months in prison, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to complete 30 days of rehabilitation activity.

PC Bethany Reynolds said: “Using a family funeral as an opportunity to supply class A drugs is callous to the point of almost being beyond belief.

“Luckily, the guards spotted this blatant attempt to hand the package over and avoided these substances getting inside the prison.”

She added: “Drugs ruin the lives of people trapped in addiction.

“They can also be linked to other crimes such as violence and burglary; causing misery for the wider community.

“We’re working hard to tackle drug supply in the county, but we need the public’s help so please contact us if you have any information on drug dealing.

To report information about drug dealing, visit Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s website.