Police advise town council on ram raid prevention

person

Harry Goodman

Published: 7:16 AM September 12, 2022
Updated: 7:22 AM September 12, 2022
The Nisa store in Chatteris was ram raided earlier this year in January

The Nisa store in Chatteris was ram raided earlier this year in January - Credit: DAN MASON

Police have given advice to Chatteris Town Council on ram raiding offences. 

Officer Harry Howe advised that as winter approaches and the nights get darker, it provides ideal conditions for offenders to plan and commit crimes.

He said: "They usually stake them out first. If you see any suspicious vehicles then take a photo and send it to us."

He explained how receiving information beforehand is vital to helping prevent and solve crimes.

"I’ve seen it happen before where we received intel and we we’re able to get officers placed just in case something happened."

He advised that members of the public should try, if they see suspicious vehicles parked outside businesses with cash machines, to take photos or take notes of the vehicle and report it to the police.

Reports can be made online at www.cambs.police.uk

