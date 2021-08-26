Video

Published: 2:06 PM August 26, 2021

PC Mark Wootton explains the law over e-scooters and some of the e-scooters confiscated by Cambridgeshire Police in recent months. - Credit: CAMBS POLICE

Two strikes are you’re out has emerged as the policy of Cambridgeshire police in a bid to crackdown on illegal use of e-scooters.

Faced with multiple incidents across the county, police have put together a video message to e-scooter riders, reminding them of the law surrounding them.

The video was released online where neighbourhood officer PC Mark Wootton shared what the police are doing surrounding e-scooters.

Mark highlights how there has recently been an increase in the number of people calling them in regard to e-scooter incidents.

“We’re finding that users don’t know the laws surrounding the use of e-scooters,” said Mark

When police stop riders, rather than confiscating the scooter, they’re given words of advice the first time round.

Mark says: “If they’re caught a second time, we will confiscate the scooter.

“We’re giving everyone a leaflet to make them aware of the laws.”

When contacting the police to ask what they do with confiscated scooters, a spokesperson said: “Once seized, a scooter is booked into property.

“Owners will then have to provide proof of ownership in order to retrieve it (similar to a seized car).

The spokesperson also provided a statement on the use of e-scooters in the UK.

“E-scooters have increased in popularity in recent years but they are only legal to ride on private land with the landowner’s permission or as part of a government trial," they said.

“With trials of rented e-scooters taking place around the country, some people are purchasing their own in mistaken belief they can legally use them on public paths and roads.

“This is not the case and we are finding that otherwise law-abiding citizens are inadvertently breaking the law in this way.

They highlighted how it is important to note that e-scooters have a maximum speed of 15.5mph and some are able to exceed that.

“This can be dangerous for the rider and pedestrians if they are involved in a collision,” said the spokesperson.

“Our focus is engaging with members of the community and making them aware of the law regarding e-scooters.

“Offenders who knowingly and persistently break the law will be dealt with appropriately.”

To find out more about the law surrounding e-scooters, visit Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s webpage.