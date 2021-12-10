Five under 25s caught drink driving within nine days in Cambridgeshire
- Credit: Policing Fenland
Eight people in Cambridgeshire within the first nine days of December, including five aged under 25, were disqualified from driving.
Cambridgeshire Police had disqualified eight drink drivers as part of their annual drink and drug driving campaign this month.
“Five were aged under 25, including a 19-year-old man pulled over by officers and found to be driving while three times the legal limit,” a police spokesperson said.
“And a 21-year-old woman provided a breath sample of more than double the legal limit.
“They've both been disqualified from driving for over a year and were handed hefty fines.”
Some residents have reacted to the figures on social media.
One asked police to “ban them for life; there’s absolutely no excuse”.
Another called for one preventative measure to return to help tackle drink driving.
“I cannot deny that I’ve never drunk and driven,” they wrote.
“I now don’t drive due to disability, but I remember the scheme ‘free soft drinks for the designated drink driver’ - maybe bring it back.”
For more information on drink driving and to report concerns, visit: https://bit.ly/3rQd1AR.