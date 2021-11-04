News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Fred to the rescue as drugs and 'large amount of cash' uncovered

Daniel Mason

Published: 10:35 AM November 4, 2021
Updated: 10:42 AM November 4, 2021
Cash and cannabis in Whittlesey

Cash and cannabis were discovered at a house in Whittlesey by Cambridgeshire police officers thanks to dog Fred. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

A police dog came to the aid of officers after spotting cannabis and a “large amount” of cash in Whittlesey. 

Cambridgeshire police officers were able to locate the drugs and cash at a house in Church Street on Wednesday, November 3 thanks to PD Fred. 

Two men were arrested after the discovery. 

A police spokesperson said: “An unspecified amount of cannabis was found, although this was not classed as a factory. 

Police dog Fred in Whittlesey

Fred the dog (pictured) came to the aid of Cambridgeshire police officers who uncovered cash and cannabis at a house in Whittlesey. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

“A large amount of cash was also found, and two males aged 29 and 34 were arrested. 

“An investigation is still ongoing.” 

Cash found in drug house in Whittlesey

A "large amount of cash" was uncovered at a house in Whittlesey. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Cannabis uncovered at a Whittlesey house

Cannabis was also found by Cambridgeshire Police at the house in Whittlesey - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

As a reward, police were handed two boxes of chocolates and a card to thank them for their work in uncovering the crime. 

The spokesperson added: “We are very grateful and a very welcome gift for the officers - thank you.” 

If you suspect drug dealing in your area, you can inform Cambridgeshire Police through their neighbourhood team pages on: https://bit.ly/3naOBzx.  

