Fred to the rescue as drugs and 'large amount of cash' uncovered
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary
A police dog came to the aid of officers after spotting cannabis and a “large amount” of cash in Whittlesey.
Cambridgeshire police officers were able to locate the drugs and cash at a house in Church Street on Wednesday, November 3 thanks to PD Fred.
Two men were arrested after the discovery.
A police spokesperson said: “An unspecified amount of cannabis was found, although this was not classed as a factory.
“A large amount of cash was also found, and two males aged 29 and 34 were arrested.
“An investigation is still ongoing.”
As a reward, police were handed two boxes of chocolates and a card to thank them for their work in uncovering the crime.
The spokesperson added: “We are very grateful and a very welcome gift for the officers - thank you.”
If you suspect drug dealing in your area, you can inform Cambridgeshire Police through their neighbourhood team pages on: https://bit.ly/3naOBzx.