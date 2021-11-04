Cash and cannabis were discovered at a house in Whittlesey by Cambridgeshire police officers thanks to dog Fred. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

A police dog came to the aid of officers after spotting cannabis and a “large amount” of cash in Whittlesey.

Cambridgeshire police officers were able to locate the drugs and cash at a house in Church Street on Wednesday, November 3 thanks to PD Fred.

Two men were arrested after the discovery.

A police spokesperson said: “An unspecified amount of cannabis was found, although this was not classed as a factory.

“A large amount of cash was also found, and two males aged 29 and 34 were arrested.

“An investigation is still ongoing.”

As a reward, police were handed two boxes of chocolates and a card to thank them for their work in uncovering the crime.

The spokesperson added: “We are very grateful and a very welcome gift for the officers - thank you.”

If you suspect drug dealing in your area, you can inform Cambridgeshire Police through their neighbourhood team pages on: https://bit.ly/3naOBzx.