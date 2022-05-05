News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Crime

Two arrested in police investigation into drugs supply near Whittlesey

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 2:25 PM May 5, 2022
The Eastern Region Special Operations Unit on site at the Dog in a Doublet on Wednesday (May 4).

The Eastern Region Special Operations Unit on site near the Dog in a Doublet on Wednesday (May 4). - Credit: John Smith

A woman in her 50s and a man in his 40s were arrested near Whittlesey yesterday as part of an on-going police investigation into drugs supply.   

The pair were arrested during a warrant at a property within the grounds of the Dog in a Doublet pub, just off the B1040, at around 1pm on May 4.    

Police at the Dog and Doublet premises ,Whittlesey , PeterboroughWednesday 04 May 2022. Picture b

Police at the Dog and Doublet premises in Whittlesey. - Credit: Terry Harris

The arrests were made by the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU), the body set up by seven police forces 12 years ago to tackle, among other things, regional organised crime.    

A spokesperson for ERSOU confirmed that one of the arrests was made in connection with an investigation into a stolen vehicle. 

Police at the Dog and Doublet premises , Whittlesey , Peterborough Wednesday 04 May 2022. Picture b

ERSOU tackle serious organised crime and the terrorism threat across the eastern region. - Credit: Terry Harris

They said: “A warrant was carried out at a property on the grounds of the Dog in a Doublet in Whittlesey, as part of an on-going investigation into drugs supply.   

“A woman in her 50s was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs as well as being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug.   

“A man in his 40s was also arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods.   

Most Read

  1. 1 Two arrested in police investigation into drugs supply near Whittlesey
  2. 2 Man dies after car crashes into ditch in Norfolk village
  3. 3 Maddison, 17, finalist in Top Model fashion competition
  1. 4 £200,000 a year chief executive quits Combined Authority
  2. 5 A47 at Guyhirn to shut for eight nights in May and June
  3. 6 Eight streets in Cambridgeshire win £1,000 on People’s Postcode Lottery
  4. 7 Ian Stewart: Bassingbourn murder not 'exceptionally high-seriousness case'
  5. 8 Three people remain in hospital after serious crash over the weekend
  6. 9 Ruth Neave: Who is Rikki Neave's mum and where is she now?
  7. 10 Wenny Field Parish Poll will be paid for with reserve money and tax raise

“Both were taken into custody for questioning and have since been released on bail.   

“As part of the same operation, officers carried out a search at an address in Hunsbury Close, Whittlesey.”   

Police at the Dog and Doublet premises , Whittlesey , Peterborough Wednesday 04 May 2022. Picture b

Plain-clothes officers from the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit. - Credit: Terry Harris

Releasing a statement on social media, a spokesperson for the Dog in a Doublet pub praised police for their “very speedy and professional work”.   

The statement added: “We witnessed first-hand yesterday, the local police constabulary in action on grounds surrounding our property.  

“And we wanted to thank them for the very speedy and professional way they dealt with the motoring incident.   

Police at the Dog and Doublet premises ,Whittlesey , PeterboroughWednesday 04 May 2022. Picture b

ERSOU on site near the B1040 at Whittlesey. - Credit: Terry Harris

“Dog in a Doublet staff and our regular patrons were not affected by this.    

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused to customers who may have had delays on the local roads or in accessing the Dog in a Doublet car park.”  

ERSCOU says its aim “is primarily to identify and disrupt organised criminals operating across the eastern region”. 

Cambs Live News
Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Whittlesey News
Peterborough News

Don't Miss

Five pupils were stuck in a lift at Neale-Wade Academy this afternoon (April 29).

Cambs Live News | Exclusive

Firefighters rescue five students trapped in lift at Neale-Wade Academy

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Over 3000 trucks and thousands of people are set to descend on the 2022 Truckfest., EOE Showground,

Video

Thousands flock to Truckfest 2022 at the East of England Showground

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Stunning aerial views of £32m Kings Dyke crossing project

Cambridgeshire County Council | Gallery

£32m bridge crossing on target to open this year

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Eleanor Easey when she was just a few weeks old.

Father jailed for 14 years for killing baby daughter

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon