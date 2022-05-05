The Eastern Region Special Operations Unit on site near the Dog in a Doublet on Wednesday (May 4). - Credit: John Smith

A woman in her 50s and a man in his 40s were arrested near Whittlesey yesterday as part of an on-going police investigation into drugs supply.

The pair were arrested during a warrant at a property within the grounds of the Dog in a Doublet pub, just off the B1040, at around 1pm on May 4.

Police at the Dog and Doublet premises in Whittlesey. - Credit: Terry Harris

The arrests were made by the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU), the body set up by seven police forces 12 years ago to tackle, among other things, regional organised crime.

A spokesperson for ERSOU confirmed that one of the arrests was made in connection with an investigation into a stolen vehicle.

ERSOU tackle serious organised crime and the terrorism threat across the eastern region. - Credit: Terry Harris

They said: “A warrant was carried out at a property on the grounds of the Dog in a Doublet in Whittlesey, as part of an on-going investigation into drugs supply.

“A woman in her 50s was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs as well as being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug.

“A man in his 40s was also arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

“Both were taken into custody for questioning and have since been released on bail.

“As part of the same operation, officers carried out a search at an address in Hunsbury Close, Whittlesey.”

Plain-clothes officers from the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit. - Credit: Terry Harris

Releasing a statement on social media, a spokesperson for the Dog in a Doublet pub praised police for their “very speedy and professional work”.

The statement added: “We witnessed first-hand yesterday, the local police constabulary in action on grounds surrounding our property.

“And we wanted to thank them for the very speedy and professional way they dealt with the motoring incident.

ERSOU on site near the B1040 at Whittlesey. - Credit: Terry Harris

“Dog in a Doublet staff and our regular patrons were not affected by this.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused to customers who may have had delays on the local roads or in accessing the Dog in a Doublet car park.”

ERSCOU says its aim “is primarily to identify and disrupt organised criminals operating across the eastern region”.