News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Crime

Whittlesey building used to grow cannabis and store illegal weapons

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 3:54 PM April 23, 2022
Police in Fenland found cannabis plants and dangerous electrics inside a residential property in Whittlesey

Police in Fenland found cannabis plants and dangerous electrics inside a residential property in Whittlesey - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Police in Fenland discovered cannabis plants, illegal weapons and wads of cash inside a Whittlesey building.

Officers from Cambridgeshire Police received "intelligence" that drugs were being grown in the residential property and carried out a warrant on Friday, April 22.

They recovered the illegal items, but the building owner was not present and officers aim to interview them "in due course".

Illegal weapons found alongside the drugs

Illegal weapons found alongside the drugs - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

The cannabis plants found in Whittlesey

The cannabis plants found in Whittlesey - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: "A section 23 Misuse of Drugs Act warrant has been successfully executed today at a residential property in Whittlesey following intelligence suggesting drugs were being grown at the location.

"A number of plants at various stages of growth have been seized from the location.

"On top of the cannabis plants, a number of illegal weapons and bundles of cash were also seized.

"Finally, the entire property was bypassing the electricity meter with lots of dangerous wiring in situ."

Cannabis laid out to dry

Cannabis laid out to dry - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

The spokesperson added that community concerns and tip-offs can be reported to police online (https://www.cambs.police.uk/).

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Whittlesey News
Fenland News

Don't Miss

James Watson, 41, has been found guilty by majority verdict at the Old Bailey

Rikki Neave

James Watson, 41, found guilty of murdering Rikki Neave in 1994

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
A car has crashed through the bridge barricades off the B1101.

B1101: Car crashes near March town bridge

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon
Firefighters were called to the blaze near the A605 at around 6.30am this morning (April 21).

Cambs Live News | Updated

Police close road as firefighters tackle building blaze near A605

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Saxon Pit Chimneys in Whittlesey will be demolished on May 21, weather permitting.

Cambridgeshire County Council | Analysis

Town threatened by ‘fatally flawed’ recycling plant

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon