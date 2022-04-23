Whittlesey building used to grow cannabis and store illegal weapons
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Police in Fenland discovered cannabis plants, illegal weapons and wads of cash inside a Whittlesey building.
Officers from Cambridgeshire Police received "intelligence" that drugs were being grown in the residential property and carried out a warrant on Friday, April 22.
They recovered the illegal items, but the building owner was not present and officers aim to interview them "in due course".
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: "A section 23 Misuse of Drugs Act warrant has been successfully executed today at a residential property in Whittlesey following intelligence suggesting drugs were being grown at the location.
"A number of plants at various stages of growth have been seized from the location.
"On top of the cannabis plants, a number of illegal weapons and bundles of cash were also seized.
"Finally, the entire property was bypassing the electricity meter with lots of dangerous wiring in situ."
