Police in Fenland found cannabis plants and dangerous electrics inside a residential property in Whittlesey - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Police in Fenland discovered cannabis plants, illegal weapons and wads of cash inside a Whittlesey building.

Officers from Cambridgeshire Police received "intelligence" that drugs were being grown in the residential property and carried out a warrant on Friday, April 22.

They recovered the illegal items, but the building owner was not present and officers aim to interview them "in due course".

Illegal weapons found alongside the drugs - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

The cannabis plants found in Whittlesey - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: "A section 23 Misuse of Drugs Act warrant has been successfully executed today at a residential property in Whittlesey following intelligence suggesting drugs were being grown at the location.

"A number of plants at various stages of growth have been seized from the location.

"On top of the cannabis plants, a number of illegal weapons and bundles of cash were also seized.

"Finally, the entire property was bypassing the electricity meter with lots of dangerous wiring in situ."

Cannabis laid out to dry - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

The spokesperson added that community concerns and tip-offs can be reported to police online (https://www.cambs.police.uk/).