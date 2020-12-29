Police find suspect hiding in a cupboard
Police have arrested a man for missing court appearances - after he was found hiding in a bedroom cupboard.
Officers went to an address in Manea this morning (Tuesday) to arrest the man who was wanted for three counts of failing to appear at court.
As there was no answer when they knocked on the door, an enforcer was used to enter the property.
A post on the Policing Fenland Facebook page said: "Officers knocked very hard and very loud but couldn't seem to get anyone in the house to come and speak to them.
"Thankfully they had their big red key with them.
"Just the sight of it and the door was miraculously opened and the man was found hiding in a bedroom cupboard."
It ended: "He was arrested and will now be attending his court appearances."
