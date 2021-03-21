Published: 12:04 PM March 21, 2021

Suspects decamped from this Saab in Whittlesey after a police chase. One was caught running away and was caught by a police officer who had flagged down a local resident to give him a ride. - Credit: Fen Cops

A police officer on foot flagged down a passing motorist yesterday (Saturday) in pursuit of a wanted suspect.

Described by colleagues as ‘no Sir Mo Farah’ the officer says the suspect had a 100-metre head-start on him.

“He quickly realised catching the suspect was quicker by car,” said a police spokesperson

“It allowed the member of public to give a taxi ride he won’t forget.”

The incident – in Whittlesey -was described on the Policing Fenland Facebook page.

“Many thanks to the residents of Whittlesey this evening,” said the spokesperson.

“In particular thanks to those from Stonald Road and the surrounding streets for their assistance in the apprehension of suspects who decamped from a vehicle.”

The spokesperson said two people were arrested for a number of driving offences.

Unlikely, therefore, said the spokesperson they will “not be enjoying Saturday Night Takeaway like the majority of you.

“We would like to give particular thanks to the driver who was flagged down by an officer giving foot chase”.

Among messages posted to the Policing Fenland page was one from someone who had seen the incident begin in Stanground.

Another noted that “the car shot past me on the A605 with police in pursuit; the car was weaving all over the place

“I was a pleasure to witness most of this. The only thing missing was the Benny Hill music.”

Other residents had seen the car driving at speed down near Whittlesey nature reserve/recycling centre.

The driver realised it was a dead end “and turned at speed. It worried me as I was pushing my children and it was coming straight towards us.”