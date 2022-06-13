Police help with fire before finding out that driver has no license
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Police
Police officers helped a man when his car burst into flames, only to discover that he had no driver's licence or insurance.
Officers from Cambridgeshire Police spotted the black Ford Mondeo at 10.00pm on Saturday (June 11).
The car had been driving slowly on High Street, Fletton in Peterborough.
When the vehicle came to a stop, it caught fire and the officers came to the driver's aid.
The officers quickly extinguished the blaze and made the area safe.
It was only following the incident that the officers realised that the motorist had no driver's licence or insurance for the car.
The 30-year-old was reported for these offences, and the vehicle was recovered.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: "That moment you open your car bonnet, it bursts into flames and our BCH (Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire) Road Police officers help put it out.
"Only to find out you have no insurance or licence.
"Not your lucky day!"