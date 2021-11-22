News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Police increase patrols after reports of ‘antisocial behaviour’

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 2:44 PM November 22, 2021
Updated: 2:48 PM November 22, 2021
Police have increased their patrols in Chatteris after reports of antisocial behaviour at the hands of younger people.

Police have increased their patrols in Chatteris after reports of antisocial behaviour at the hands of younger people.

Police have increased their patrols in Chatteris following reports of antisocial behaviour at the hands of younger people in the area.

Reports include fires and damage to residential buildings near the recreation and town centre areas.

A spokesperson for Fenland police said: “It is with sadness that again I have to increase patrols across the recreation and town centre areas of Chatteris. 

“There’s been an increase in antisocial behaviour at the hands of younger people – this time fires and damage to residential buildings. 

“I appeal directly to those responsible; you are very much aware of what I, along with partner agencies are trying to get established in your town for you. 

Recreation areas in Chatteris will now have increased police patrols following reports of antisocial behaviour.

Recreation areas in Chatteris will now have increased police patrols following reports of antisocial behaviour in the town.

“Do not put that in jeopardy. In turn may I appeal to anyone with information that could identify those responsible to send us a message, or report via our website

“Many thanks and take care.” 

