A police cordon remains outside Nisa in Chatteris this morning following last night's ram raid which destroyed the front of the shop. - Credit: DAN MASON

Police believe two ram raids that happened within three hours of each other last night are linked.

Officers were first called at 10.48pm on Thursday January 6 to reports of a break-in at Nisa in Chatteris.

Police arrived to find that the suspects had left the scene and said an investigation has begun.

Less than three hours later, police were then called at 1.22am to reports of a break-in at the Co-op in Milton Road, Cambridge.

Again, the suspects had left the scene and significant damage had been caused to the front of the shop.

"A scene cordon remains in place to preserve any forensic evidence," said a police spokesman.

If anyone has any information they should contact police via web-chat or on 101 quoting incident 485 of January 6 and incident 18 of January 7.