News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Crime

Updated

Police believe two ram raids in three hours are linked

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 10:07 AM January 7, 2022
Updated: 11:25 AM January 7, 2022
Police cordon remains outside Nisa in Chatteris following last night's ram raid which destroyed the front of the shop.

A police cordon remains outside Nisa in Chatteris this morning following last night's ram raid which destroyed the front of the shop. - Credit: DAN MASON

Police believe two ram raids that happened within three hours of each other last night are linked.

Officers were first called at 10.48pm on Thursday January 6 to reports of a break-in at Nisa in Chatteris.

Police arrived to find that the suspects had left the scene and said an investigation has begun.

Police cordon remains outside Nisa in Chatteris following last night's ram raid which destroyed the front of the shop.

A police cordon remains outside Nisa in Chatteris this morning following last night's ram raid which destroyed the front of the shop. - Credit: DAN MASON

Less than three hours later, police were then called at 1.22am to reports of a break-in at the Co-op in Milton Road, Cambridge.

Again, the suspects had left the scene and significant damage had been caused to the front of the shop.

Police cordon remains outside Nisa in Chatteris following last night's ram raid which destroyed the front of the shop.

Police cordon remains outside Nisa in Chatteris following last night's ram raid which destroyed the front of the shop. - Credit: DAN MASON

"A scene cordon remains in place to preserve any forensic evidence," said a police spokesman.

If anyone has any information they should contact police via web-chat or on 101 quoting incident 485 of January 6 and incident 18 of January 7.

Most Read

  1. 1 Ram raiders smash their way into Nisa
  2. 2 Police believe two ram raids in three hours are linked
  3. 3 Couple's bid to build 'incongruous' house overturned
  1. 4 Car catches fire after multi-vehicle crash
  2. 5 New safety system bids to 'prevent crime' at railway crossing
  3. 6 Fenland Council queries East Cambs £6.5m crematorium
  4. 7 Drug dealer had cannabis plants worth £52k growing in cupboard
  5. 8 Missing teen, 14, last seen on dog walk
  6. 9 Parish councillor dies in ‘freak accident’
  7. 10 ‘One of the worst cases I’ve ever seen’ - detective on Teddie Mitchell murder
Cambs Live News
Chatteris News
Cambridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Visual of new office block for behind 25 Broad Street, March

Fenland District Council

Office block branded ‘an over-imposing dark monstrosity’ 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
A142 between Chatteris and Mepal to close for bridge repairs

Motorists face diversions due to A142 bridge closure

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Reason Homes plan new estate at Doddington

Fenland District Council

Viability study challenges ‘affordable’ housing requirement

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
A Fiat 500 was seized in Chatteris on January 4 after the driver had a provisional driving licence

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Car seized after driver had provisional licence and no supervision

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon